You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal



The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 20 hours ago EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks



Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19



One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago