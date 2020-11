John Cleese says he ‘identifies as a Cambodian police woman’ as he doubles down on his support for JK Rowling Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

John Cleese doubled down on his support for JK Rowling for her anti-trans views while appearing to mock trans people because that’s how he spends his Sunday morning (November 22) apparently. The Monty Python star drew criticism for a patchwork of tweets in which he threw his weight once again towards Rowling, who has... 👓 View full article



