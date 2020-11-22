Global  
 

UK and Ireland discuss allowing get-togethers over Christmas with Covid restrictions

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland around arrangements for the Christmas period under coronavirus restrictions.
News video: UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas 02:06

 The Government is set to unveil its plan for restrictions over Christmas inthe coming days, with rumours of a potential month-long lockdown afterChristmas. We asked members of the public for their opinions.

