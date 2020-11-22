Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Gyms and all shops to reopen after English lockdown

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The PM is due to unveil the latest Covid plans on Monday, including mass testing for all tier three areas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Third North East Autism Society worker dies

 Tracey Donnelly, 53, was a "dedicated" and "popular person", the North East Autism Society says.
BBC News

Covid-19 pandemic: Merkel 'worried' about vaccines for poor countries

 The German leader voices concern after top economic powers promise a fair distribution of vaccines.
BBC News

LA County restricting in-person dining to combat COVID surge

 The changes were announced as the current five-day average stood at 4,097 new coronavirus cases in LA County.
CBS News

COVID's effect on teaching

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again disrupting students. Many parents worry their children are falling behind, and some teachers across the country are..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The fitness industry is reeling from regulations imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

The fitness industry is reeling from regulations imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Before the pandemic hit, Kvell Fitness was preparing to open their third facility in the Treasure Valley, now they are done to one location and this local gym continues to lose money.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:29Published
UK: Mental illnesses on the rise during COVID outbreak [Video]

UK: Mental illnesses on the rise during COVID outbreak

Health charities warn about deteriorating mental health and call for urgent action.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published
Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells [Video]

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Are people following the rules in Treorchy?

 BBC Wales spent three days in Treorchy to find out how people are coping under Wales' Covid rules.
BBC News

New Zealand: New Zealand's Immigration Policy And The Impact Of COVID-19 - lus Laboris

 This article briefly examines New Zealand's immigration framework, put on hold by the measures implemented in response to COVID-19, and the categories of foreign...
Mondaq

South Australia records one new coronavirus case linked to Adelaide's Parafield cluster

 South Australian health authorities say one more COVID-19 case linked to the Parafield cluster has been identified.
SBS