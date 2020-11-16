Oxford vaccine is 70 cent effective against Covid, results shows
Monday, 23 November 2020 (
20 minutes ago) The UK has placed orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?
There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials.
Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.
Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago
Study explores how shopping has changed in 2020
Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 days ago
Oxford Vaccine Shows Promise
AstraZenaca said its Covid-19 vaccine, developed at Oxford University, is safe. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources