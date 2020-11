You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Chops Prices On Kindles For Black Friday



According to Business Insider, during their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering huge deals on every ereader in the Kindle line. This includes: -Save $30 on the Kindle Kids Edition. It's now $80,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 3 minutes ago Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike



Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27. Ciara Lee reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 23 hours ago 7 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Shop for Under $25



You don’t want to miss out on these savings. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago