UN human rights experts: Japan wrong to detain ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations has said former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan, and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host 02:54

 Activists are drawing attention to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as it prepares to host the G20 summit.

