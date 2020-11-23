UN human rights experts: Japan wrong to detain ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations has said former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan, and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.
