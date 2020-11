‘Live, Laugh, Love’: the inspirational phrases you put on the wall that make you look like an idiot Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Did you think it was a good idea to decorate your home with vapid inspirational quotes? These trite phrases are mocking you from your walls right now. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like