Derby County: Toby, 9, has interview for manager role with Championship side

BBC News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Nine-year-old Derby fan Toby wows owner Mel Morris in a surprise interview for the manager's role at the struggling Championship club.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams lose again as Britt Assombalonga stars at the Riverside

 Middlesbrough see off managerless Derby, who lose the second of two games under joint caretaker boss Wayne Rooney.
BBC News
Wayne Rooney keen on succeeding Phillip Cocu at Derby [Video]

Wayne Rooney keen on succeeding Phillip Cocu at Derby

Wayne Rooney admitted he would love to be offered the job of Derby manager ashe prepares to help lead the side against Bristol City on Saturday as part ofan interim set-up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Derby County fans react as Rafa Benitez addresses links

Derby County fans react as Rafa Benitez addresses links Latest Derby County next manager news as Rafa Benitez discusses rumours linking him with a departure from Chinese side Dalian Professional to replace Phillip...
Derby Telegraph

How Derby County should attack the January transfer window

How Derby County should attack the January transfer window Derby County transfer news | Phillip Cocu will be strengthening his side this month with a centre-back a priority - but what other business could they get done?
Derby Telegraph