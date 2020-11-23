Derby County: Toby, 9, has interview for manager role with Championship side
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Nine-year-old Derby fan Toby wows owner Mel Morris in a surprise interview for the manager's role at the struggling Championship club.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams lose again as Britt Assombalonga stars at the RiversideMiddlesbrough see off managerless Derby, who lose the second of two games under joint caretaker boss Wayne Rooney.
Wayne Rooney keen on succeeding Phillip Cocu at Derby
