Dolly Parton shares her vision for a kinder post-COVID world after helping fund promising vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?



There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization



Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020



Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50 Published 4 days ago