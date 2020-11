Johnson voices opposition to pay rise for MPs Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Boris Johnson has made it clear he believes MPs should not be getting a pay rise next year amid a widespread expectation the Government is about to order a public sector pay freeze. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer: Proposed payrise for MPs 'just isn't right'



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said MPs should not receive an inflation-busting pay rise next April. The independent body which sets MPs’ salaries has proposed continuing to link their pay.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:48 Published on October 12, 2020