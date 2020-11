You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM posts message from 'house arrest'



The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19. Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis



Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus



Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago