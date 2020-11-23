Global  
 

Fourth tier may be needed where Tier 3 is not enough, Government scientists say

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 November 2020
Tier 1 measures alone are not enough to prevent the rapid growth of coronavirus, and a fourth tier may be needed in areas where Tier 3 restrictions are not sufficient, Government scientific advisers have warned.
