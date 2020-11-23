Steve Prescott Man of Steel 2020: Paul McShane wins Super League award
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane is named as the winner of Super League's 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane is named as the winner of Super League's 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paul McShane (footballer)
Super League Professional rugby league
Super League semi-finals: St Helens 48-2 Catalans DragonsKevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final against Wigan.
BBC News
Super League play-offs: Wigan Warriors beat 29-2 Hull FC to reach Grand FinalWigan Warriors turn on the style, running in five tries as they brush aside Hull FC to reach the Grand Final.
BBC News
Castleford Tigers English rugby league football club
Related news from verified sources