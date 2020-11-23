Global  
 

Steve Prescott Man of Steel 2020: Paul McShane wins Super League award

BBC News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane is named as the winner of Super League's 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
