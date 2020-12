I'm a Celebrity star Jessica Plummer and her surprising connection to Kent Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The actress originally rose to fame as part of the British girl group Neon Jungle before going on to act in EastEnders playing Chantelle Atkins. The actress originally rose to fame as part of the British girl group Neon Jungle before going on to act in EastEnders playing Chantelle Atkins. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Another two stars leave the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle



Soap star Jessica Plummer and classical singer Russell Watson have become thelatest stars booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago