Ian Blackford slammed for trying to shame photographer 'breaking' lockdown rules
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Westminster group leader demanded a photographer explain himself on social media for posting a picture taken in Caithness as he believed he was from South of England.
The Westminster group leader demanded a photographer explain himself on social media for posting a picture taken in Caithness as he believed he was from South of England.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources