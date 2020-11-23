Global  
 

Ian Blackford slammed for trying to shame photographer 'breaking' lockdown rules

Daily Record Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Ian Blackford slammed for trying to shame photographer 'breaking' lockdown rulesThe Westminster group leader demanded a photographer explain himself on social media for posting a picture taken in Caithness as he believed he was from South of England.
