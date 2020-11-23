Jane Fonda among the famous faces included in BBC 100 Women list
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Actress Jane Fonda and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are two of the high-profile names on the BBC 100 Women list celebrating inspirational and influential people from around the world.
