Travellers arriving in the UK can cut COVID quarantine time, if they pay for a test
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Travellers who arrive in the UK from countries with high infection rates will be able to shorten their quarantine from 14 days to five if they test negative for coronavirus on the fifth day, the Department of Transport has said.
