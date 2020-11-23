Global  
 

Sky News Monday, 23 November 2020

Travellers arriving in the UK can cut COVID quarantine time, if they pay for a test

Sky News Monday, 23 November 2020
Travellers arriving in the UK can cut COVID quarantine time, if they pay for a testTravellers who arrive in the UK from countries with high infection rates will be able to shorten their quarantine from 14 days to five if they test negative for coronavirus on the fifth day, the Department of Transport has said.
