You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Do you spend more time searching for medical information than the average American?



The average American spends 156 hours a year scouring the internet to better understand their own health, new research revealed.The study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans examined how people search.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures



Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on October 1, 2020