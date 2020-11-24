Global  
 

BBC Countryfile unveils tree-planting campaign in bid to tackle climate change

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
BBC Countryfile unveils tree-planting campaign in bid to tackle climate changeTwo-year initiative, called Plant Britain, will urge viewers to help grow the trees at various sites across the UK.
