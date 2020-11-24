I’m A Celeb star AJ Pritchard is ‘100% not gay’, insists his girlfriend Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The girlfriend of I’m A Celeb star AJ Pritchard has spoken out to insist he is “100 per cent not gay”. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has previously declined to clarify his sexuality, making clear in a 2019 interview that he does not like to “label” himself. However, with... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources I'm A Celeb star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend 'targeted by hitman for £20,000' Abbie Quinnen, 23, said a jealous fan tried to have her assassinated and was offering £20,000 to do the job on the dark web.

Daily Record 2 days ago





