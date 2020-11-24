Theo Walcott delighted to score again for Southampton but rues absence of fans Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Theo Walcott revealed his delight after scoring his first Southampton goal for almost 15 years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Walcott exclusive: Southampton felt right



Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Theo Walcott says a return to Southampton 'felt right' after he completed a deadline day move back to St. Mary's. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:23 Published on October 5, 2020 'Southampton return great for Walcott'



Harry Redknapp believes a return to Southampton is 'a great move' for Theo Walcott as the former England international is close to completing a loan deal to St. Mary's. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published on October 5, 2020 Walcott set for Southampton medical



Theo Walcott is set to have a medical ahead of a loan move from Everton to Southampton, who could ready to do more business on deadline day according to Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published on October 5, 2020

