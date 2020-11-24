|
|
Theo Walcott delighted to score again for Southampton but rues absence of fans
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Theo Walcott revealed his delight after scoring his first Southampton goal for almost 15 years.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Walcott exclusive: Southampton felt right
Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Theo Walcott says a return to Southampton 'felt right' after he completed a deadline day move back to St. Mary's.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:23Published
|
'Southampton return great for Walcott'
Harry Redknapp believes a return to Southampton is 'a great move' for Theo Walcott as the former England international is close to completing a loan deal to St. Mary's.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36Published
|
Walcott set for Southampton medical
Theo Walcott is set to have a medical ahead of a loan move from Everton to Southampton, who could ready to do more business on deadline day according to Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20Published
|