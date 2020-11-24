Global  
 

Great British Bake Off looking for Scots bakers to take part in next year's show

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Great British Bake Off looking for Scots bakers to take part in next year's showBake Off producers are keen to sign up more Scots after the success of Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins and the timer is ticking for those who want to apply for season 12.
