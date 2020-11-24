Great British Bake Off looking for Scots bakers to take part in next year's show
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Bake Off producers are keen to sign up more Scots after the success of Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins and the timer is ticking for those who want to apply for season 12.
Bake Off producers are keen to sign up more Scots after the success of Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins and the timer is ticking for those who want to apply for season 12.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources