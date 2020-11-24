Great British Bake Off looking for Scots bakers to take part in next year's show

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Crown & David Beckham’s Boots | Good Vibes Only



With a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity just round the corner, we take a look at what to expect from this year’s crop of castle stars. There’s also a tantalising preview of The Crown’s.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 14:28 Published 2 weeks ago You Can Now Apply to Be On the Next Season of Great British Bake Off



You Can Now Apply to Be On the Next Season of Great British Bake Off Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:00 Published on October 29, 2020 10 Things That Were The Perfect Antidote To Another Heavy Week | Good Vibes Only



There were laughs aplenty this week, as 81-year-old Iris returned to This Morning with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Piers Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet was unveiled – and he was not a fan – Gordon.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 15:39 Published on October 2, 2020