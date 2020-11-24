Global  
 

Hancock: Greater Manchester row a factor in decision to scrap tier negotiations

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Health Secretary said the Government’s wrangle with Greater Manchester over coronavirus restrictions was a factor in changing its approach on how to apply the forthcoming tiers-based system.
