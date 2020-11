Strictly Come Dancing star opens heart on Renton roots Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Former Royal Marine turned TV presenter JJ Chalmers spoke to the Lennox Herald about his love for the village and his sense of belonging there. Former Royal Marine turned TV presenter JJ Chalmers spoke to the Lennox Herald about his love for the village and his sense of belonging there. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like