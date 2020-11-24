Global  
 

Lancashire authorities demand £20m to cover three weeks of Tier 3 restrictions

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Local authorities in Lancashire are demanding £20 million in Government funding to cover a three-week period of Tier 3 restrictions before the whole of England went into lockdown.
