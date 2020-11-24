Global  
 

GPs ‘will be given 10 days notice for Covid vaccine rollout’

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
GPs in England will be given 10 days notice before any Covid vaccine roll out begins.
Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if...

