Melania Trump forbidden from lighting the White House in rainbow colours for Pride Month

PinkNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Melania Trump wanted to light the White House up in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride Month, but she was forbidden from doing so, according to two Republican sources. The White House was famously lit up in the rainbow colours in 2015, when Barack Obama was president, in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court ruling...
