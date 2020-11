Covid: Fitted face masks designed after nurse's struggle Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Intensive care nurse Valerie Bednar has inspired the design of a custom-fitted mask for NHS workers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Mask Concept May Help Limit COVID-19 Spread



Researchers at Northwestern University have developed an idea for a face mask designed to make wearers less infectious. According to UPI, the concept could be an important tool in the fight against.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on October 29, 2020