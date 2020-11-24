Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Covid rules: Who are you allowed to see?

BBC Local News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Restrictions will be temporarily eased around the UK, but there are still rules about what you can do.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas 01:29

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules [Video]

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period [Video]

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor [Video]

Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Gove to chair meeting with devolved governments to thrash out Christmas COVID rules

 Michael Gove will chair a COBRA meeting with devolved administrations later as discussions continue about Christmas rules, according to government sources.
Sky News Also reported by •BBC NewsWales OnlineFT.com

Christmas Covid rules 'not an instruction to meet up'

 Wales' first minister warns people to act responsibly after government agrees relaxed Christmas rules.
BBC News Also reported by •Sky NewsBelfast TelegraphWales OnlineFT.com

UK rules to be eased over Christmas - but England's tier system will be strengthened when lockdown ends

UK rules to be eased over Christmas - but England's tier system will be strengthened when lockdown ends Boris Johnson is poised to announce up to a week of freedom from COVID-19 restrictions at Christmas - but tough rules will remain in force in England after the...
Sky News