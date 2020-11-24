Christmas Covid rules: Who are you allowed to see?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones....
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Michael Gove will chair a COBRA meeting with devolved administrations later as discussions continue about Christmas rules, according to government sources. Sky News Also reported by •BBC News •Wales Online •FT.com