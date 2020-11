Christina Perri's baby will need immediate surgery when they're born Christina Perri has revealed her baby will need surgery as soon as they’re born, as they have a "complication" with their intestines.

Christina Perri loses baby daughter Christina Perri has shared the heartbreaking news that her baby daughter was "born silent" after she was hospitalised with pregnancy complications.

Christina Perri's Daughter 'Born Silent' in the Third Trimester: 'We Lost Our Baby Girl' The singer suffered a pregnancy loss just days after announcing she may have to deliver her baby early

Christina Perri Shares Tragic News That She Lost Her Daughter Christina Perri has sadly announced that she lost her baby girl. After being hospitalized for pregnancy complications, the 34-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer...

Christina Perri loses her baby girl: She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world Christina Perri posted on Instagram on Tuesday that the daughter she was expecting with husband Paul Costabile was "born silent".

