You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andy Burnham Finds Out Manchester Moving To Tier 3 Lockdown During Press Conference



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham found out the government were moving the region to a tier 3 coronavirus lockdown during his on-air press conference. Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on October 20, 2020 Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks



The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:03 Published on October 20, 2020 Burnham: 'We will not break the law'



Andy Burnham told Sky News a lockdown would cause Manchester 'certain harm' but he won't break the law. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:17 Published on October 20, 2020