Elton John announces massive live special with Sam Smith and Rina Sawayama for World AIDS Day

PinkNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Elton John will front a special live event to mark World AIDS Day (1 December). Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish will appear in a special event streamed on the star’s TikTok channel and hosted by Reggie Yates to promote HIV/AIDS education. The star said he hopes to “break down the myths around HIV,...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream 00:47

 Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

