Video Credit: ODN - Published 28 minutes ago 'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP 00:49 MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point". The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy". "Only recently we've seen the government saying we...