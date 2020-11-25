Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Restaurants and cafes claim £849m for 160 million Eat Out to Help Out meals

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Businesses claimed more than £849 million through the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August as customers bought more than 160 million meals, according to official figures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Month of a Million Meals: Barons Market - Simply Good Food. Simply Good Prices.

Month of a Million Meals: Barons Market - Simply Good Food. Simply Good Prices. 02:30

 Month of a Million Meals: Barons Market - Simply Good Food. Simply Good Prices.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How you can help feed San Diegans in need [Video]

How you can help feed San Diegans in need

Dana Williams of Feeding San Diego talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their operations and what you can do to help during the Month of a Million Meals campaign.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 05:47Published
Month of a Million Meals: Jersey mike's Subs donates 20 percent of sales to Feeding America this weekend. [Video]

Month of a Million Meals: Jersey mike's Subs donates 20 percent of sales to Feeding America this weekend.

Month of a Million Meals: Jersey mike's Subs donates 20 percent of sales to Feeding America this weekend.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published
Month of a Million Meals: Sprouts Farmers Market supports hunger relief agencies throughout the country [Video]

Month of a Million Meals: Sprouts Farmers Market supports hunger relief agencies throughout the country

Month of a Million Meals: Sprouts Farmers Market supports hunger relief agencies throughout the country

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published