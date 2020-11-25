Global  
 

Boris Johnson’s Government accused of ‘clean sweep’ of ministerial code breaches

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson’s Government of a “clean sweep” of ministerial code breaches, as he urged the Prime Minister to stop “wasting” taxpayers’ cash.
