A Christmas Surprise Movie - Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keesha Sharp, Katelynn Bennett



A Christmas Surprise Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A businesswoman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter comes home for the holidays and reveals she’s.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published 11 hours ago

Hancock travels to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after pleading with Denverites to stay home if possible



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi Wednesday to have Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter at his daughter’s home after pleading with Denverites not to travel for the holiday if.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:14 Published 6 days ago