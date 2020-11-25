Chancellor Sunak warns of 'long term scarring' as NI receives £900m economic boost
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Northern Ireland Executive will have another £900m in funding for 2021/22, the Chancellor said as he warned of “long term scarring” to the UK economy from Covid-19.
