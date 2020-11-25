Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor Sunak warns of 'long term scarring' as NI receives £900m economic boost

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Northern Ireland Executive will have another £900m in funding for 2021/22, the Chancellor said as he warned of “long term scarring” to the UK economy from Covid-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession [Video]

51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession

Over half of Americans think the 2020 economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than the 2008 recession, according to new research. Three in five (59%) said the presidential..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Average American will take months to pay off credit card debt racked up during quarantine [Video]

Average American will take months to pay off credit card debt racked up during quarantine

If the pandemic has forced you to make long-term changes to your spending strategy, you're far from alone. It will take the average American seven months to pay off the credit card debt they..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published