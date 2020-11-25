Global  
 

‘Shameful and wrong’ to cut foreign aid budget, says Archbishop

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Archbishop of Canterbury has attacked the Government for its “shameful and wrong” cuts to the foreign aid budget, as Boris Johnson faced intense criticism for reversing one of the pledges in his election manifesto.
