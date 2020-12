Covid in Scotland: First screening site opens at Edinburgh airport Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Passengers, staff and members of the public will be able to pay for swab tests at Edinburgh Airport. 👓 View full article

