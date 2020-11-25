No-deal Brexit would wipe 2% off coronavirus-hit UK economy in 2021 – OBR
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A no-deal Brexit is forecast to wipe 2% off the economy next year and lead to a long-term decline in gross domestic product (GDP), according to the latest analysis.
A no-deal Brexit is forecast to wipe 2% off the economy next year and lead to a long-term decline in gross domestic product (GDP), according to the latest analysis.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources