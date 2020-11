Coatbridge foodbank to benefit from toy drive by car business Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Customers are being asked to donate Christmas gifts instead of paying for luxury car washes. Customers are being asked to donate Christmas gifts instead of paying for luxury car washes. 👓 View full article

