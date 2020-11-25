Global  
 

Christian barista files lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming she was forced to wear a rainbow t-shirt

PinkNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A Christian woman and former barista from New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming she was fired after refusing to wear a rainbow Pride t-shirt. According to NBC News, Betsy Fresse started working at a Starbucks in Hoboken in 2018, and she said in court filings that her employers knew about her religious...
