Local NHS boss explains why she is 'really nervous' of the Christmas covid rules

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon



Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 4 hours ago Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules



Members of the public in London react to the Government's announcement that upto three households will be able to mix over a period of five days underChristmas coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 5 hours ago Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor



Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago