Local NHS boss explains why she is 'really nervous' of the Christmas covid rules
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Deborah Lee, the chief executive of the NHS trust which runs Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals, said that cases rising after coronavirus rules are relaxed over Christmas risks "effectively a third spike".
Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get...