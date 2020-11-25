Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local NHS boss explains why she is 'really nervous' of the Christmas covid rules

Gloucestershire Echo Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Local NHS boss explains why she is 'really nervous' of the Christmas covid rulesDeborah Lee, the chief executive of the NHS trust which runs Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals, said that cases rising after coronavirus rules are relaxed over Christmas risks "effectively a third spike".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message 00:57

 Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon [Video]

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules [Video]

Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules

Members of the public in London react to the Government's announcement that upto three households will be able to mix over a period of five days underChristmas coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor [Video]

Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published