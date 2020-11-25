Olympiakos 0-1 Manchester City: Phil Foden sends City into Champions League last-16
Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
Foden secures Man City's last-16 place with win at Olympiakos
