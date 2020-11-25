Global  
 

Olympiakos 0-1 Manchester City: Phil Foden sends City into Champions League last-16

BBC News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back

Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back 01:25

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed he will not rush SergioAguero back into action as City’s record goalscorer nears a return from hislatest injury problem.

