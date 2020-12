You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How does hydration affect happiness?



Does being properly hydrated have a transcendent effect on our lives? According to a new poll, hydration may be the recipe for happiness.The new survey of 2,000 Americans split respondents by how many.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 9 hours ago Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago 4-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say



A 4-year-old girl was shot multiple times in a North Philadelphia double shooting, officials say. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of W. Somerset Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Katie.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago