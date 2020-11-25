Global  
 

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Visitors enjoy surprise Champions League win at Anfield

BBC News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Atalanta score twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Atalanta: Champions League match preview

Liverpool v Atalanta: Champions League match preview 01:13

 A closer look at the stats as Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in theChampions League.

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Liverpool quartet, Bronze & Bielsa up for Fifa awards

 Four Liverpool players, England's Lucy Bronze and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa are up for prizes at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2020.
BBC News
Hunt: Localised not centralised approach for Covid vaccine [Video]

Hunt: Localised not centralised approach for Covid vaccine

Health and Social Care committee chair Jeremy Hunt hopes the government learns from its contact tracing mistake and takes a localised not centralised approach to its Covid vaccine rollout. The former health secretary added it was important to have a nationwide 'Plan B' of mass-testing - as is currently being trialled in Liverpool - to ensure the country gets a grip on the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Liverpool's Salah available to face Atalanta after negative coronavirus test

 Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for coronavirus during the international break, is back in training and could face Atalanta.
BBC News

Atalanta B.C. Atalanta B.C. Italian association football club in Bergamo, Lombardy

Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match [Video]

Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match

Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:42Published
Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta [Video]

Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Champions League clash betweenManchester City and Olympiacos.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Anfield Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Liverpool go second with convincing win over Leicester

 Liverpool produce an assured win over Leicester at Anfield to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.
BBC News
Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium [Video]

COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium

Liverpool's Anfield Stadium houses a COVID-19 testing centre

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:48Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Olympiakos 0-1 Manchester City: Phil Foden sends City into Champions League last-16

 Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
BBC News

Foden secures Man City's last-16 place with win at Olympiakos

 Manchester City secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a comfortable victory over Olympiakos.
BBC News
PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty [Video]

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:52Published

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test [Video]

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool boosted by return to training of Joel Matip and Naby Keita

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published

