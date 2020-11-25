Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Visitors enjoy surprise Champions League win at Anfield

Hunt: Localised not centralised approach for Covid vaccine



Health and Social Care committee chair Jeremy Hunt hopes the government learns from its contact tracing mistake and takes a localised not centralised approach to its Covid vaccine rollout. The former health secretary added it was important to have a nationwide 'Plan B' of mass-testing - as is currently being trialled in Liverpool - to ensure the country gets a grip on the pandemic.

