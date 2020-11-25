Global  
 

Brighton Centre under consideration for mass vaccination venue

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The NHS is in talks with Brighton and Hove City Council to use the Brighton Centre as a venue for a mass vaccination centre. The agenda for next week’s meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee includes an item titled Brighton Centre – Mass Vaccination Centre. The rep...
