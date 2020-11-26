Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Take a look at these 16 twinkling pictures of Newcastle's Christmas lights

Leek Post and Times Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Take a look at these 16 twinkling pictures of Newcastle's Christmas lightsAlthough there are no official Christmas lights switch-ons because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, decorations are still being put up in towns, villages and cities throughout the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Underway [Video]

Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Underway

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- at least in Ocean City, Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:16Published
A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed [Video]

A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed

The daughter of an OAP known as 'Mr Christmas' fulfilled her father's dying wish last night (Sat) and switched on his dazzling light display - just 24 hours after he passed away. Dave Edwards, 86,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published