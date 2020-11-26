Maradona shared George Best's genius, but also his pressures, says NI legend Armstrong Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

A former Northern Ireland international who played against Diego Maradona, and even once shared a beer with him, has described him as a player who could destroy teams like George Best did - but also shared the Belfast legend's problem with addiction. A former Northern Ireland international who played against Diego Maradona, and even once shared a beer with him, has described him as a player who could destroy teams like George Best did - but also shared the Belfast legend's problem with addiction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

