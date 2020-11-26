Global  
 

Maradona shared George Best's genius, but also his pressures, says NI legend Armstrong

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Maradona shared George Best's genius, but also his pressures, says NI legend ArmstrongA former Northern Ireland international who played against Diego Maradona, and even once shared a beer with him, has described him as a player who could destroy teams like George Best did - but also shared the Belfast legend's problem with addiction.
